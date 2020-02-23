3 dead in Clarkton, shooting suspect on the loose

article

A suspect is wanted in connection for a triple murder in Bladen County, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls Sunday around 1:30 a.m. about a shooting at a home in Clarkton where several people were reported being shot by a suspect who fled the scene. Medic treated four victims, and three of them died.

The victims range in age from 27 to 69. Police were able to make out a suspect, Clarkton resident Taurean Johnson, 36, who is believed to be responsible for the shooting. He is facing multiple charges including three counts of murder.

This remains an active and open investigation.