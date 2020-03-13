3 Duke students test positive for COVID-19 while traveling overseas

article

Duke University has confirmed three graduate students who are traveling overseas as part of a group have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are receiving treatment outside of the U.S. and will remain overseas until they have recovered.

Other students who were part of that group have returned to Durham and will remain in self-isolation at home for at least 14 days under medical supervision.

“Both the Durham County Department of Public Health and Duke University want to assure the Durham community that every step is being taken to keep anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in isolation and monitored,” Durham health officials said in a release.

As of Friday at 5:30 p.m., North Carolina has 16 cases of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The latest presumptive positive was reported in Wayne County.

A case of COVID-19 was reported at Camp Lejeune on Thursday. That case was not counted in NCDHHS’ total on Friday.