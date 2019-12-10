$3 million in cash found in barrels containing raw pork shoulders, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says

article

Cleveland County police say they found $3 million in cash shoved into multiple containers of raw pork shoulders.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, a deputy stopped a tractor-trailer being driven by a Hispanic man going south on I-85 for failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.

A K9 signaled an alert and the deputy moved the truck to a safe area so it could be searched.

During the search, the cash was found located in barrels containing raw pork shoulders. The Sheriff's Office says they believe the money was the result of drug sales in the area and that the driver was on the way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

No information has been released about the suspect in this case. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been called in to help with the investigation.