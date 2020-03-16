3 more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mecklenburg County, bringing total to 7

article

Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, bringing the county's confirmed cases to seven.

By 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, there are 33 positive coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

Health officials said 259 people are under investigation, meaning they have been tested and are awaiting results.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, zero people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19.

To date, 1,694 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the U.S. and 41 people have died from the virus.

