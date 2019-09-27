3 more suspects, including 17-year-old, arrested in Barrington Drive homicide in April

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged three additional suspects in connection with the murder of a Charlotte man in April.

Malik Benson, 23, Trevonte Jamarcus House, 27, and Keniya Guyton, 17, were identified as suspects in the murder of Derrick Chambers. Chambers was found dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Barrington Drive on April 6.

Benson was arrested on September 25 on an unrelated charge and later taken into custody.

Malik Benson (Source: CMPD).

House was arrested two days later on September 27.

Trevonte House (Source: CMPD)

Guyton was also identified as a suspect and warrants were issued for her arrest. Guyton, who was already in custody for an unrelated homicide on July 25, 2019, has since been served these warrants.

Keniya Guyton (Source: CMPD).

Both Benson and Guyton have been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities first identified Diyondre Wilson, 18, as a suspect. He turned himself in on May 10 and faces a murder charge.