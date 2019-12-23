3 people recovering from car smashing into store

Three people are recovering in the hospital from injuries suffered when a car smashed through a Rack Room store from another establishment, according to reports.

A manager at Rack Room said the car came from another store and there is lots of damage. Medic confirmed one patient was being treated for life-threatening injuries and another for serious injuries. Both were transported to Atrium Health CMC. Three people were injured total and the other was taken to Atrium University for treatment.

The incident occurred Sunday shortly before 5 p.m.

It is unclear what prompted the driver to smash into the store. The police report indicated the driver who smashed into the store said he coughed and the next thing he knew he was inside the store. Two other drivers say their vehicle were hit during the course of the incident.