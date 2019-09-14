3 shot, 1 fatally, during gunfire exchange at Rowan CO. home

article

A man was found shot to death in the yard of a home in Rowan County early Saturday after what is being described as an exchange of gunfire, according to authorities.

Two other men who checked themselves into the emergency room at a Statesville hospital are being uncooperative with police but are also believed to be involved. Both of these victims were sent to Baptist Hospital for surgery but their conditions are unkown at this time. The two men are said toi have checked themselves into the emergency room around midnight Saturday.

Officials responded to calls around 4 a.m. of a body in the yard of a home nearby 5920 Foster Road in Woodleaf. An investigation began shortly after and witnesses told police their had been an exchange of gunfire.

The deceased has been identified as Salisbury resident Robin Worth Jr., 35. The other two gunshot victims are identified as Daquan and Ronnie Martin.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship was between Worth and the other two gunshot victims.

