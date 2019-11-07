3 students hospitalized after school bus rear-ended in Stanly County, officials say

article

Three students have been transported to the hospital after their school bus was rear-ended Thursday morning in Stanly County, according to Superintendent Dr. Jeff James with the Stanly County School District.

The two-vehicle accident happened Thursday morning, Nov. 7 on Hwy 24/27 while making a routine bus stop.

The West Stanly High School - West Stanly Middle School bus #80 was carrying 25 children at the time of the crash. School officials tell FOX 46 that three students were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide any additional details possible," Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said.

Check back for updates on this developing news story.