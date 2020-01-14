3 suspects in stolen vehicle detained in north Charlotte neighborhood

article

More than a dozen police officers were seen in a north Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:15 p.m. officers got a read on a license plate for a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Reagan Drive and W. Sugar Creek Road, but the suspect vehicle would not stop.

CMPD used their chopper to find the car and continue to follow it.

Three suspects jumped out of the car near Independence Boulevard and Monroe Road and fled on foot.

They were detained after a short time, but police say the investigation is active and ongoing.