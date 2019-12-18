3 teens charged with attempted murder in shooting, Rock Hill police say

article

Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left a 42-year-old man injured, Rock Hill police say.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, officers responded to the 2300 block of Ridgerock Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center by EMS with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

At the scene, witnesses told police they saw a grey Chevy HHR that may have been involved.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect vehicle on Shurley Street. Three 16-year-old males, who were in the vehicle were identified as the suspects. They were arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.