3 Tennessee children found safe

article

UPDATE: The children have been found safek, according to authorities.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for three missing children from Maury County, Tenn. Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian.

The three missing children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, identified as Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian.

Analia, 6, is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 50 pounds. Abigail, 2, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 35 pounds. Michale, 1, has brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 25 pounds.

According to the TBI, the parents are wanted for custodial interference. The three children and parents were last seen on Tuesday, July 9 in Van Buren County. They may be traveling in a white SUV.