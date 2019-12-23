3-week-old found dead in Chester, SC, police say

article

Chester County police are investigating the death of a three-week-old baby boy who was found unresponsive on Saturday.

Officers arrived at Goldmine Road and the baby was immediately attended to by medics. The baby was pronounced dead in the back of the ambulance, according to the police report.

The parents told investigators they woke up approximately two hours prior to the incident and fed the baby. The baby then began gurgling, the parents stayed awake with the baby for a bit, and then the baby eventually fell asleep. The parents said when they woke up they found the baby face down and unresponsive with blood coming out of his nose and they called 9-1-1 and began CPR.

Investigators found blood on the sheet where the baby was and there was as well as a bottle on the bed.

This is an active investigation.