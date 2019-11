A three-year-old girl has gone missing in York County, South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Asian female that was reported missing on Lake Wylie Road in Clover. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green hoodie sweatshirt, and pink rain boots.

If you have any information please call 9-1-1 or the York Sheriff's office at 803-628-3056.