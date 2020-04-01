3-year-old shot in drive-by in Kannapolis

article

A three-year-old child was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Buick Avenue after a report of a shooting around 6:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a three-year-old with life-threatening injuries at the home. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. The parents of the child were at the home and were not injured.

Police say the suspect or suspects drove by and shot inside of the home.

Police officers are searching for a dark-colored sedan they drove and that was seen in the traveling down Ford Street and in the direction of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to please call Kannapolis Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME or Investigator H.M. Wood at 704.920.4146 or email hwood@kannapolisnc.gov.