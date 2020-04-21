30+ new deaths as state case number rises

article

The North Carolina Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is quickly approaching 7,000.

State officials say there are no 6,951 cases of the coronavirus and 213 deaths. More than 83,000 tests have been completed and currently there are 427 patients hospitalized. The virus has affected 93 out of the 100 counties in the state.

Meanwhile, in Mecklenburg County the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,245 and 31 deaths as of Tuesday morning. That number is expected to change by the end of the day as Mecklenburg County officials have been releasing updated numbers later in the afternoon.

The latest numbers come on the heels of North Carolinians anxiously awaiting Governor Cooper's decision to either end or extend the stay at home executive order issued last month, which is set to expire on April 30. Stay at home protesters were gathering on Tuesday at various spots around the state including Charlotte and Raleigh.

State health director Mandy Cohen said on Monday that the governor's executive order has helped slow the spread but indicated that the peak number of cases may not happen until the end of June.