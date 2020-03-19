30 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Mecklenburg County

article

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County has risen to 30, doubling just overnight.

The latest reports came in Thursday morning. The number of cases was standing at 14 Wednesday evening, but health officials updated the county website. There was no indication of where the new cases originated from.

To help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mecklenburg County ordered a prohibition on gathering and developed teleworking plans. The county has noted that this means some facilities and services will be operating on reduced schedules. Our Public Health response to the COVID-19 will continue at full capacity.

20 counties in North Carolina have identified cases of the virus. Nationwide, the CDC says there are more than 7,000 coronavirus cases in the United States and 97 deaths.