30-year-old man shot and killed in Hickory, police say

A 30-year-old man was found shot in a field Monday afternoon in Hickory and later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers were called to 806 1st St SE around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 in reference to a man who was shot and lying in a field.

As Hickory officers got to the scene they found Jonathan Ian Credle, 30, with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. A. Horton directly at 828-261-2686.