30th MLS Team: MLS awards Charlotte with the league's newest team

MLS Commissioner Don Garber joined Panthers owner David Tepper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for a special announcement in Charlotte on Tuesday, awarding the Queen City with the newest MLS franchise.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Charlotte to Major League Soccer as our 30th team," Garber said on Tuesday to a packed and excited group of media, city council members, MLS officials, and others.

The Panthers organization applied for a patent to name the city's professional soccer team. Charlotte Monarchs FC is among one of the options, according to paperwork filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office just a couple of weeks ago.

The new team will debut in 2021, Garber said.

The location listed on the patent of the proposed team is 800 S. Mint Street, the location of Bank of America Stadium.

