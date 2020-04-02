31 COVID-19 releated deaths in SC; more than 1,500 cases statewide

article

More than 1,500 people have now tested positive for coronavirus and 31 deaths have been reported across South Carolina.

These numbers were last updated by South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

Charleston County is now leading the state in the number of cases, sitting at 231.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville County: 6 case

Aiken County: 22 cases

Allendale County: 1

Anderson County: 57 cases

Bamberg County: 5 cases

Barnwell County: 2 case

Beaufort County: 130 cases

Berkeley County: 33 cases

Calhoun County: 3 case

Charleston County: 231 cases

Chester County: 6 cases

Chesterfield County: 10 cases

Clarendon County: 31 cases

Colleton County: 6 case

Darlington County: 15 cases

Dillion County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 35 cases

Edgefield County: 4 case

Fairfield County: 8 cases

Florence County: 26 cases

Georgetown County: 15 case

Greenville County: 154 case

Greenwood County: 8 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 50 cases

Jasper County: 7 cases

Kershaw County: 129 cases

Lancaster County: 26 cases

Laurens County: 4 cases

Lee County: 8 cases

Lexington County: 70 cases

Marion County: 2 case

Marlboro County: 3 case

McCormick County: 1 case

Newberry County: 4 case

Oconee County: 5 cases

Orangeburg County: 24 cases

Pickens County: 15 cases

Richland County: 200 cases

Saluda County: 2 cases

Spartanburg County: 60 cases

Sumter County: 66 counties

Union County: 5 cases

Williamsburg County: 6 cases

Williamsburg County: 2 case

York County: 66 cases

Individuals with any signs of illness are being asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.