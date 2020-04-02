31 COVID-19 releated deaths in SC; more than 1,500 cases statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. - More than 1,500 people have now tested positive for coronavirus and 31 deaths have been reported across South Carolina.
These numbers were last updated by South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
Charleston County is now leading the state in the number of cases, sitting at 231.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville County: 6 case
Aiken County: 22 cases
Allendale County: 1
Anderson County: 57 cases
Bamberg County: 5 cases
Barnwell County: 2 case
Beaufort County: 130 cases
Berkeley County: 33 cases
Calhoun County: 3 case
Charleston County: 231 cases
Chester County: 6 cases
Chesterfield County: 10 cases
Clarendon County: 31 cases
Colleton County: 6 case
Darlington County: 15 cases
Dillion County: 1 case
Dorchester County: 35 cases
Edgefield County: 4 case
Fairfield County: 8 cases
Florence County: 26 cases
Georgetown County: 15 case
Greenville County: 154 case
Greenwood County: 8 cases
Hampton County: 1 case
Horry County: 50 cases
Jasper County: 7 cases
Kershaw County: 129 cases
Lancaster County: 26 cases
Laurens County: 4 cases
Lee County: 8 cases
Lexington County: 70 cases
Marion County: 2 case
Marlboro County: 3 case
McCormick County: 1 case
Newberry County: 4 case
Oconee County: 5 cases
Orangeburg County: 24 cases
Pickens County: 15 cases
Richland County: 200 cases
Saluda County: 2 cases
Spartanburg County: 60 cases
Sumter County: 66 counties
Union County: 5 cases
Williamsburg County: 6 cases
York County: 66 cases
Individuals with any signs of illness are being asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.