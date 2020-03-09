31-year-old with 20+ warrants wanted by CMPD

article

CMPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous, the department announced on Monday.

Emmanuel Burns, 31, is wanted for numerous charges and has over 20 active warrants, many of which are felonies, CMPD says. Armed robbery, gun theft, car burglary, and multiple break-ins are among the crimes Burns is wanted for.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials 704-334-1600 or 911.