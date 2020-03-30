333 people test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

article

Mecklenburg County health officials say that there are now 333 total cases of COVID-19 in the county.

"Public health is everyone's responsibility. Do your part," the county tweeted out on Monday.

The latest numbers come as the total for North Carolina hit more than 1,160 positive cases this weekend.

New cases have been reported every day since March 12, when the first two presumptive positive cases were confirmed. Health Director Gibbie Harris said they're seeing "all ages in all areas" affected by the virus. She emphasized that community spread is happening.

Mecklenburg County health leaders announced Sunday the first confirmed COVID-19 related death.

The victim was a 60-year-old who was hospitalized, Harris said. "It looks as if this individual was part of the community spread." She said no other information on the victim will be released at this time.

State officials say 137 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19. A total of six people have died and 20,864 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.