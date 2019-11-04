35-foot-tall, 2,000 pound Fraser fir arrives at Biltmore House for the holidays

article

Each year, Santa escorts a 35-foot-tall Fraser fir into the Biltmore House for the holiday season.

More than 50 employees transport and raise the massive tree in the Banquet Hall, similar to George Vanderbilt's first Christmas at Biltmore.

A daytime visit to Biltmore is a feast for the senses. Folks can wrap themselves in the scent of fresh evergreens as they admire holiday décor featuring wreaths, garlands, and the sparkle of thousands of ornaments on more than 55 glorious Christmas trees.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Photo: Biltmore

Organizers said the celebration continues across the estate, including colorful holiday blooms in the Conservatory, commemorative Christmas wine at the Winery, special menus in restaurants, and Antler Hill Village’s must-see evening illumination display.

For more information on "Christmas at Biltmore," please click here.