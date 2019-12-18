4 arrested for breaking into car in Pineville, police say
PINEVILLE, N.C. - Four men who are charged with breaking into a car were arrested on Wednesday in Pineville, officials say.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the Pines Apartment Complex and a resident was abler to give the police descriptions of the suspects and where they were headed.
A traffic stop was conducted shortly after and the four men were taken into custody.
Each suspect faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm.