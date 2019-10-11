4 arrested in 'prostitution operation' in Statesville, police say

article

Four people have been charged following a prostitution sting held last week after Statesville Police received complaints from residents in the community.

The sting was conducted on Friday, Oct. 4 in the area of Wilson Lee Boulevard and Raleigh Street. It was a joint effort between Statesville Police and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Rashonda Denise McCathery was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $3,000 secured bond. Shana Nicole Harmon was arrested for solicitation of prostitution, felony possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana and received a $5,000 secured bond.

Tammie Turner Burchfield was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $1,500 secured bond. Michael Lamar Morrison was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and received a $1,000 secured bond.

"We look forward to conducting more joint operations with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to improve the quality of life for the residents of Statesville," police said.