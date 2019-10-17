4 charged in east Charlotte home invasion, police say

Four people have been charged in connection to a reported home invasion that happened in the middle of the day on Wednesday in east Charlotte, police said.

Reshawn Cook, 21, Hezekiah Hairston, 19, Freddy Cortes, 20, and Angel Hernandez, 21, have been arrested for their involvement in the robbery.

The incident happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at a residence near the 6200 block of Regal Estate Lane.

The victims told CMPD officers that three unknown suspects wearing masks entered the home with a firearm pointed at them. The suspects robbed them of cash, marijuana and a PlayStation before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify Hairston as being a suspect in this case. Detectives identified Hairston on electronic monitoring and placed him at the incident location during the time of the break-in.

Hickory Police was able to locate Hairston and an unoccupied vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that fled the scene at an apartment located on Tara Lane. Police said a PlayStation, mask and marijuana were also located in the apartment.

Cortes, Cook and Hernandez were with Hairston when he was located, and all were transported to the Hickory Grove Division office to be interviewed by detectives. At the end of the interviews, Hairston, Cortes, Cook and Hernandez were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.