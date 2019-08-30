4 dead after motorcycle, car collide in west Charlotte

Charlotte Meckleburg police say four people have died in a crash in west Charlotte.

The accident happened Friday night around 10 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Alleghany Street. Upon arrival officers discovered four unreponsive victims, who were all pronounced dead on the scene by medics. Two additional victims were found with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a car was trying to pull a U-Turn at the time of the crash, and was struck by a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was one of the fatalities and although he was wearing a helmet, excessive speed is considered to be a factor. Impairment tests are pending.

The other three fatalities were three passengers in the back seat of the car. They have been ID'd as Benjamin Vasquez, 24, Claudia Leann Gray, 27, and Hanna Michele Brotherton, 22. The motorcycle driver was ID'd as David Wooten, 22.

Wilkinson Boulevard had been shut down in both directions while police investigated the fatal collison.