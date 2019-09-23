4 injured in Lancaster sports bar shooting remain in hospital, 2 in critical condition

article

Four of the eight people injured in a shooting at a busy sports bar in Lancaster over the weekend were still in the hospital, with two of them in critical condition, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the shooting remains on the loose.

On Saturday, Sep. 21, shots rang out at Ole Skool Sports Bar and Grill on Old Charlotte Road around 2:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office says.

A total of 10 people were shot, two fatally. Four victims had to be airlifted to regional hospitals while four others were rushed to local hospitals. The Sheriff's Office says an eleventh person was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained during a fall while running for cover.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office said the four victims treated at area hospitals for non-critical injuries have all been released and are expected to recover. One victim who was airlifted to another hospital has to have surgery, but has non-life threatening injuries. Another is in stable condition, but two other victims were still in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The identities of those injured in the shooting have not been released at this time, but the two men killed were Henry Lee Colvin, 39, of Rock Hill and Aaron Harris, 38, from Kershaw.

“We wish for the full recovery of all these victims, and our thoughts and prayers are with them, their families, and the families of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Detectives say they have identified a suspect in the shooting. He has not been located at this time, but the Sheriff's Office says extensive efforts are being made to find him. They say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing issue between two people, and turned deadly when they saw each other at the bar.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, officials with the Lancaster Sheriff's Office said there have been seven calls for service at the bar this year, two of them for shootings. Neighbors say the club should’ve been shut down a long time ago and isn't consistently open for business.

Jack Logan, founder of the nonprofit Put Down the Guns Now Young People, says what happened overnight Friday could have been prevented.

He plans to show up to Monday night's county council meeting and push leaders to shut down the business.

Logan adds that despite the number of victim’s things could’ve been worse. He's hoping this evening will be the start to have this business closed down.

“For that much gun violence to be happening on a busy road, someone passing by could have gotten a stray bullet and they could’ve been a victim as well,” he said.

No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.