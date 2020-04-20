4 more deaths, 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SC

article

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 4 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,439 and those who have died to 124.

Of those four deaths, one was an elderly individual with underlying health conditions from Lancaster County; one was an elderly individual, with no known underlying conditions, from Kershaw County; one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County; and one was a middle-aged individual, with no known underlying health conditions, from Clarendon County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4).

Of the 4,377 total cases announced Sunday, two have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.

