4 of 6 injured in Salisbury restaurant shooting are Livingstone College students, police say

The Salisbury Police Department has identified six people who were shot following a late-night party at a Salisbury restaurant over the weekend.

Ryan Williams, 21, was seriously injured and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Juwan Funderburk, 22, Darryel Georn Bethune Jr., 22, and Devin Norman, 19, were also shot and received minor injuries, police said. Jordan Treon Sarrisaw, 21, and Devonate Bailey, 23, were also shot, they said.

Four of the six victims have been identified as Livingstone College students, according to authorities.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 26 at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking located at the Rowan County-owned West End Plaza Mall on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

It’s still unclear what sparked the shooting. Salisbury Police said no suspects have been named and partygoers are not cooperating.

Since the shooting, Rowan County has terminated its lease with the restaurant.

Statement from Livingstone College:

"Four Livingstone College students were injured in a shooting overnight that occurred at a restaurant at the West End Plaza Shopping Center. One of the students was transferred to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and is listed in stable condition. Three students were transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury and have been discharged. This shooting happened off-campus and the event was not sponsored by Livingstone College.

At no time was campus safety compromised as a result of this incident, in which two other people also suffered non-gunshot injuries. The Division of Student Affairs will have counselors available to students who were present and/or know the injured students to help manage the distress of this traumatic event and to deal with any resulting anxiety if needed.

Livingstone College is grateful that no lives were lost and is praying for the full recovery of those injured and the well-being of those who experienced this unfortunate event."