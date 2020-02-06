4 patients being assessed for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County, health officials say

article

Four people arriving in Mecklenburg County from the province of China most affected by coronavirus will be assessed and voluntarily quarantined for 14 days, health officials tell FOX 46.

The individuals coming from China are being checked upon arrival at Charlotte Douglas airport for signs and symptoms of the virus, and are considered to be at medium risk of developing the infection or infecting others. If they are found to be without symptoms they're being sent home for voluntary quarantine. The Health Department in that area will be notified and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure.

Mecklenburg County Public Health was notified on Friday about the four incoming patients. The Communicable Disease staff for the county has been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio stresses that there have been no confirmed cases at this point in time and our area is still considered to have a very low risk to see the virus.

More information can be found at MeckHealth.org