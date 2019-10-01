4 people, ages 16-20, charged in connection to uptown shooting near Epicentre

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested four people in connection to the shooting of an innocent bystander that happened as firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm blaze at a high-rise Monday in uptown Charlotte.

Raheem Shacklette, 16, of Georgia, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor for the shooting of 74-year-old John Waldron Holaday.

Suspect: Raheem Shacklette, 16, via CMPD

Taizojh Smith, 17, Hazeem Shacklette, 19, and Ulondis Edwards, 20, also face charges as they were involved in a physical altercation that occurred prior to the shooting, according to police.

Taizojh Smith (Source: CMPD).

The shooting broke out as firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire at a restaurant Monday afternoon located in the 100 block of College Street, near the Ritz Carlton and the Epicenter.

Hazeem Shacklette (Source: CMPD).

As crews were working the flames, Medic responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the area of the fire, just off College Street and Trade Street outside the Omni Hotel.

Ulondis Edwards (Source: CMPD).

The victim, Holaday, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

John Waldron Holaday was shot Monday in uptown Charlotte. Police say he was an innocent bystander.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Holaday was an innocent bystander hit by a bullet fired during a group altercation at the Epicentre.

The Ritz Carlton and the Bank of America Building were evacuated Monday afternoon as a precaution.

Shacklette is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.