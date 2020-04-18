4 teens charged in Union County drive-by shooting, police say

article

Four teenagers have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred last month in Indian Trail, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls on Tuesday, March 17 around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting at a Bent Creek residence. they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life threatening injuries. Multiple witnesses said a vehicle fired shots from the roadway.

Evidence collected helped police identify the four men and all are in custody.

Two 18-year-olds from Indian Trail, Noe Gomez Jr. and Ricardo Sandoval, face multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The two juveniles are 17 and 15 and face similar charges.

Michael Berhalter (Union CO. Sheriff)

An additional arrest was made as Indian Trail resident Michael Berhalter, 60 faces multiple charges including destroying evidence.