4 teens in stolen vehicle charged following shooting, police chase, crash in east Charlotte

Four teenagers are facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen vehicle while fleeing from officers following a shooting Wednesday night in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident began around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 when numerous community members called 911 in the Woodbridge neighborhood near Yateswood Drive to report several gunshots heard in the area.

As officers got to the scene, they found three vehicles that had been shot into and nearly 20 shell casings from various calibers.

Community members were able to give CMPD officers a description of the suspect vehicle. Officers then began their search for a white Toyota Rav4.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was spotted and the vehicle failed to stop for officers. "Due to the violent nature of the suspects' actions and the danger they posed to the community, officers initiated a vehicle pursuit," CMPD said on Thursday.

The near 7-mile chase ended when the Toyota collided with a GMC Yukon near the intersection of Providence Road and Fairview Road. Three of the four suspects attempted to run away from the scene of the accident and were taken into custody almost immediately, police said.

A fourth suspect got away for a brief time Wednesday night but was also captured and arrested following a brief K9 track.

CMPD said the Toyota Rav4 the suspects were operating was reported stolen from a dealership on Sept. 9, 2019. Three firearms were located and seized from the vehicle.

The four suspects have been charged with the following:

Michael Anthony Thomas, 19, who was the driver of the Toyota, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, flee to elude a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property.

David Wayne Burns, 19, has been charged with possession of stolen property, discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Burns has prior charges in Mecklenburg County for murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyliek Alex Stevenson, 18, has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Stevenson has a prior charge in Mecklenburg County for shooting into occupied property.

Isaiah Richardson, 19, has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and three counts of damage to property. Richardson has prior charges in Mecklenburg County for theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

"No one was located shot, there were no injuries as a result of the motor vehicle collision, and due to the collaborative efforts from at least six CMPD division and support from CMPD’s Canine Unit, this violent encounter was de-escalated and lead to the apprehension of all four suspects," CMPD said.

This case remains open. Detectives ask that anyone who believes they are a victim in this case or has any other information to call 911. Information can also be left anonymously with Crimes Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

