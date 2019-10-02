Expand / Collapse search

4 Union County high schoolers seriously injured in wreck

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

MONROE, N.C. - Four Union County high school students were seriously injured in a car accident Wednesday afternoon. 

NC Highway Patrol says the single-car crash happened in the 3600 block of Crow Road in Monroe. Union County police were called to assist at the scene where the four Parkwood High School students were found. 

Union County Public Schools was also notified and said the students were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for new details. 