4 Union County high schoolers seriously injured in wreck

Four Union County high school students were seriously injured in a car accident Wednesday afternoon.

NC Highway Patrol says the single-car crash happened in the 3600 block of Crow Road in Monroe. Union County police were called to assist at the scene where the four Parkwood High School students were found.

Union County Public Schools was also notified and said the students were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.