4-year-old boy dies after being beaten by father with guitar, police say

article

A 4-year-old boy has died after authorities said he was severely beaten by his father with a guitar last week at a northern Arizona home.

Emergency personnel responded to the home on Thursday, Feb. 27 for reports of an injured person. As they got to the scene, an officer discovered that the suspect, Joshua David Hernandez Lord, 33, had beaten his son and 51-year-old mother with his guitar.

The officer attempted to stop Lord by using a Taser, which was ineffective. Lord, who was carrying the guitar used to attack his son and mother, grabbed a knife and threatened the officer.

The officer then opened fire and Lord was pronounced dead at the scene, Clarkdale Police said in a news release.

The boy was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center but was pronounced dead the following day.

Lord's mother suffered a skull fracture during the attack. Her current condition is unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.