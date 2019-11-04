4-year-old girl from Mooresville found safe, police say

article

A missing 4-year-old girl from Mooresville was located safe Monday afternoon, police said.

Local authorities and Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were looking in the area of Curtis Pond for 4-year-old Lily who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 on Bluffton Road. Her last name was not provided by police.

Officers said she was wearing a leopard print dress and black white striped leggings.

Lily was located safe and returned to her family on Monday.