4-year-old injured after struck by police car in Statesville

A 4-year-old child suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a Statesville police cruiser this week, according to local authorities.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 as the Statesville officer was responding to a suspicious activity call in the 1100 block of McLaughlin Street.

According to Statesville Police, Officer Kestler was on Broad Street and stopped at the intersection of East Broad Street and Center Street. She began to turn onto Center Street and struck a 4-year-old child in the crosswalk. The child suffered minor injuries, police said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident. Officer Kestler is on administrative duty with pay during this investigation.