4-year-old with leukemia finds bone marrow match

A 4-year-old with leukemia who stole hearts across Central Florida has found the bone marrow donor she desperately needed.

In September, Chloe Bella Carvalho’s parents, Jairo and Nayara, learned their young daughter has leukemia. The young girl has been at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children receiving chemotherapy. Now, the family learned Bella has found her match.

“There is hope. We’re going to make it and it’s going to happen. And, God gave us that,” Bella’s mother, Nayara Hernes, said.

Since Bella is Brazilian, she must find a donor who shares her similar genetic ancestry for the transplant to work. Be the Match Foundation found a donor overseas with a strong match.

“That person is giving us hope, and life, and we are so thankful,” Hernes said.

Advertisement

The young girl with an unbelievable spirit is ready to beat cancer.

“She’s going to make it. She’s a strong little fighter,” Hernes said. “And we are there by her side.”

Bella is expected to have the bone marrow transplant in about a month.