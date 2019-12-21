485 corridor shut down near Matthews, affecting holiday travel

article

A corridor of I-485 near Matthews has been shut down due to an accident, affecting one of the busiest travel days of the year for those coming and going for the holidays.

EMS was on the scene at a section between John Street and Providence Road, where Matthews and Ballantyne intersect. The Charlotte Fire Department also responded to the accident.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident. One person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.

As of 11:27 a.m. on Saturday the section of 485 was still closed and travelers were being advised to find alternative routes.