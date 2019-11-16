4th suspect charged in 2016 Waxhaw teacher murder

article

CMPD detectives have charged a fourth individual with the murder of a Waxhaw teacher that occurred in 2016, officials said on Saturday.

Ambrosia Neely, 39, was arrested on Friday in Kannapolis by U.S. Secret Service agents who were granted a warrant based on information that identified Neely as a suspect.

Ruijuan Guo was found shot to death in 2016 as a result of an apparent robbery. Guo taught at Kensington Elementary School in Waxhaw.

He faces multiple charges including murder and robbery.

Neely has a pre-existing medical issue and is under surveillance at a local hospital and will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail upon his release.