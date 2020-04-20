5 dead following COVID-19 outbreak at Cabarrus County nursing home

article

Five people have died following a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Cabarrus County.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance says they began investigating Five Oaks Rehabilitation in Concord and tested more than 300 residents and staff at the facility.

74 people tested positive, five of whom were staff members who don't live in Cabarrus County.

Officials now say five of the people who tested positive have died. The average age of the patients was 88.

“Our team is deeply saddened by these deaths and send our sincerest sympathies to their families and loved ones,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Public Health Director. “Unfortunately, this is an illustration of the impact this virus has on our most vulnerable population, our seniors. Even with stringent mitigation measures in place, the spread of this very contagious virus is hard to stop in congregant living facilities.”

Cabarrus County Health Officials ask anyone who may have had recent contact with Five Oaks Rehabilitation staff or residents to monitor for symptoms of fever. If you exhibit any symptoms, call your doctor or the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.

Cabarrus County’s confirmed COVID-19 count as of today is 218 cases, seven deaths, and 82 recovered.