5 earthquakes rattle Tennessee-North Carolina border, USGS says

Five earthquakes shook near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in east Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake registered at 7:48 a.m. and the last was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, USGS data shows. They were all small, between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7.

Area where earthquakes were registered Tuesday. Courtesy: USGS

The cluster of earthquakes hit in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, near the North Carolina border, according to USGS. They were likely too small to be felt by people in the area.