5 earthquakes rattle Tennessee-North Carolina border, USGS says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Five earthquakes shook near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in east Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The first quake registered at 7:48 a.m. and the last was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, USGS data shows. They were all small, between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7.
Area where earthquakes were registered Tuesday. Courtesy: USGS
The cluster of earthquakes hit in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, near the North Carolina border, according to USGS. They were likely too small to be felt by people in the area.