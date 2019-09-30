5 men charged with drug trafficking in Iredell CO.

article

Five suspects involved in drug trafficking have been charged by a federal grand jury in Iredell County, according to authorities.

Statesville resident Charles Mills, 58, faces the most serious charges including nine counts of distribution and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

Statesville residents Dorey Joyner, 38, Myles Foote, 25, and Cleveland resident Terry Barringer, 61, all face similar charges. Statesville resident Lashon Gaither, 40, faces additional charges of possession of a firearm as a felon.

The charges carry a maximum term of 20 years and $1 million fine per count.