5 more people test positive for coronavirus in NC

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says five more people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.

The patients are all Wake County residents and traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference. Officials say several cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the conference. All of the patients are currently quarantined in their homes.

The tests, which were conducted at the State Lab are presumptively positive, but will be confirmed by the CDC lab.

Wake County officials are working to identify anyone who was in close contact with these individuals for a prolonged period of time to inform them that they may be at risk.

This brings the total number of cases in North Carolina to seven. There are also six confirmed cases in South Carolina.