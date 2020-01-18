5 teens charged in NW CLT armed carjacking

Five teens have been charged in connection to an armed carjacking that took place in Charlotte on Thursday, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 10 a.m. to reports of a shooting and a robbery at a Shell gas station at 507 Little rock Road. A brief investigation led police to believe the suspect's pulled up in a Mercury Mountaineer, which they were later able to locate and have now charged all five suspects.

As for the robbery, a man in a Chevy Impala pulled into the station to get gas. He left his keys in the car and went inside the gas station when upon exiting, he saw his car being stolen. After approaching the suspects one of them pulled a gun on him and the victim, also armed, displayed his gun and fired shots into the vehicle. The victim told officials he had also left an AK-47 that was in his car.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16 and 17-year-old face multiple charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This investigation remains active.

Related: Man shoots at suspects trying to steal his car