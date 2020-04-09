5 Wells Fargo employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Wells Fargo says five of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Company officials say the workers were at the Customer Information Center (CIC) location at 1525 West W. T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.

They say the last known employee to test positive was in the building on April 8. Other employees at the center have been notified.

"We wish our colleagues who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 a full and speedy recovery, and we are supporting those employees and prioritizing the safety of their colleagues. When we learn of a positive test, we ask colleagues known to have been in close contact with the individual to not come into the office for the next 14 calendar days, in accordance with public health guidance, and we complete a comprehensive disinfection protocol."

The company says they are continuing to take action to ensure the safety of their team and customers, including having as many people as possible work from home, enhanced cleaning and practicing social distancing.

At this time, they say only about 35 percent of our employees at the center are working in the office.

Banks are considered an essential business and will not close.

"We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers.