5-year-old among victims in York County double murder-suicide

article

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victims in a double murder-suicide from Wednesday. A 5-year-old was among them.

On April 8, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Yorkdale Drive in Rock Hill to investigate two deaths.

Upon arrival, they found 5-year-old Paul Johnson Jr. and 43-year-old Sharekia Johnson with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting victim, Paul Johnson, Sr., was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he later died of a self-inflicted wound.

The York County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.