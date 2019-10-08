5 young adults arrested for armed robbery in Steele Creek; found with pistols and ski masks

article

Five young men have been arrested after police said the group robbed two others at gunpoint on Monday in the Steele Creek area of south Charlotte.

The armed robbery happened at 3:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 near the 8300 block of Sharon Lakes Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victims, who were Hispanic, told officers they had been robbed by a group of individuals.

Back in September, police had warned the public, especially the Hispanic community, that criminals were watching and waiting to target them.

“Some of the suspects are being very specific in how they're hiding, and I don't want to scare people,” Cpt. Brian Sanders said in September. Over the summer, CMPD said they arrested 12 suspects for targeting and robbing mostly Hispanic victims in the Steele Creek area.

CMPD’s Aviation Unit assisted in the search for the five suspects, and less than four minutes later, they located the group in a white Toyota Camry fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

For the next seven minutes, officers in the helicopter kept a steady eye on the vehicle and provided turn-by-turn directions to ground units. Patrol units converged on the suspect vehicle and stopped it, ultimately arresting the five suspects.

A search of the vehicle revealed two pistols, a BB gun, two ski masks, and property belonging to the victim. All five suspects were interviewed by detectives and were subsequently transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Their names and accompanying charges are as follows:

Se’Jour Christopher Frederick, 19: robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

Nathaniel Williams II, 20: robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

Brandon Dequris Foster, 18: robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

Christian Jahmyhal Smith, 18: robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

Brandon Davion Ellison, 18: conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property.

The case remains active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.