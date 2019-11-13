$50 million lightrail project approved to connect Belmont, Matthews

A $50 million transit project has gotten the green light from Belmont city officials.

Tuesday night the city approved preliminary designs and an environmental study for a new light rail stretching from Belmont to Matthews. The new Silver Line rail would connect people from Matthews to Belmont.

There's still a lot that has to be done before the light rail also known as the silver line could be in the area. For now the first step is a study and taking a closer look at how the city plans to pay for the billion-dollar project.

"I think it will be a lot of construction, but in the end I think it will be worth,” Charlotte resident Abbey Lowery.

The proposed design says that the Silver Line would be nearly double the length of the Silver Line with almost 30 stops from beginning to end.

The initial price tag to get the idea off the ground is $50 million dollars. Many in the area say the cost does concern them and it's something that will have a long term benefit.

"The public transportation is pretty affordable and I think in the end it will cut down the cost for a lot of people,” Lowery said.

It could be years and a lot more money before this project gets its final approval, but residents say they're looking forward to the day when sitting in traffic is a thing of the past.

"In my time here so far the traffic has been overwhelming I’ve heard that the infrastructure is struggling to keep up so any time you can alleviate that and get people more places that a plus in my book,” Nicholas Taylor said.

Now the light rail could take up to twelve years to finish and could end up costing close to $2 billion.

"It will reduce a lot of traffic on the roads as well which is just getting worse over the last few years," Taylor.