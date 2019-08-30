50-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast Charlotte

A 50-year-old man is dead after police said he stepped from the curb into the path of a vehicle in northeast Charlotte and was struck and killed Thursday night.

The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 in the 4100 block of The Plaza.

As officers arrived to the scene they found a pedestrian laying on the curb of 4110 The Plaza with his legs in the roadway and a 2004 Subaru Impreza stopped in the right-hand lane of the road.

The pedestrian, identified as Brian Larotoda Cathey, 50, was rushed to Atrium Heath's Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

According to CMPD, the driver of the Subaru, Kendra Leah Bledsoe, was traveling northeast on the Plaza in the right-hand lane when Cathey stepped from the curb into the path of her vehicle. Bledsoe immediately stopped and called 911. She remained at the scene and was interviewed by detectives and screened from impairment. No signs of impairment were detected, police said. Speed is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash.

This deadly crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnesses this accident or has information about the case is asked to call Officer Jamieson at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.